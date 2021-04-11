Fountain (FTN) Market Cap Achieves $866,415.67

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Fountain has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $866,415.67 and $8,138.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00055940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00613204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00041548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032427 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

