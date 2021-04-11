Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management cut its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,362 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF makes up 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 28.50% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

