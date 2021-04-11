Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Marotta Asset Management cut its position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,362 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF makes up 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 28.50% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.