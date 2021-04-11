Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,151 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of Franklin Resources worth $44,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 816.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 819,405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 699,911 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

