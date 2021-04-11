Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,151 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of Franklin Resources worth $44,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 816.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 819,405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,672 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 699,911 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $30.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.