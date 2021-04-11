Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to announce $98.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $99.00 million. Frank’s International reported sales of $123.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year sales of $431.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

FI opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Frank’s International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,768,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 32,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Frank’s International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Frank’s International by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 765,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 331,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Frank’s International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,660,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 155,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.