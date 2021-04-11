Frax (FRAX) Hits One Day Volume of $2.06 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $116.38 million and $2.06 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 116,502,887 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

