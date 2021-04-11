Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $7.90 on Top Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $7.90 or 0.00013222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $78.85 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00297298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.35 or 0.00743632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,892.90 or 1.00233105 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00018762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.93 or 0.00799836 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,670,024 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,920 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

