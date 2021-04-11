FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSKR opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

