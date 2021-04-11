FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) versus HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Financial Analysis

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FSD Pharma and HEXO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 HEXO 3 5 4 0 2.08

HEXO has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential downside of 39.97%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares FSD Pharma and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92% HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FSD Pharma and HEXO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FSD Pharma $190,000.00 195.65 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.35 HEXO $60.46 million 13.08 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.73

FSD Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FSD Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HEXO beats FSD Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

