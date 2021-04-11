FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.72 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for about $50.06 or 0.00083769 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $4.72 billion and approximately $91.18 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00619674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00033103 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

