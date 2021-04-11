Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 20,177 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.29 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

