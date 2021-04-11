Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 22,445 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average is $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

