Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 23,494 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $222.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

