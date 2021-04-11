Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 6,319 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $421.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.13 and a 200 day moving average of $406.34. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.55 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

