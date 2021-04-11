Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.57 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

