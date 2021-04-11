Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 13,293 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 263.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $1,400,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $231.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

