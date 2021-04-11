Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 1,509 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $253.32 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $253.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.66 and its 200 day moving average is $232.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

