Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 5,316 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,232,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,455,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35.

