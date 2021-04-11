Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,609,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

