Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Shares of LIN opened at $284.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.99 and a 200-day moving average of $252.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $286.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

