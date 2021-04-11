Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 318.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $65,044,749 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $677.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.48, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $672.34 and a 200-day moving average of $624.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

