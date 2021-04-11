Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,708 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,861,000 after buying an additional 252,897 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after buying an additional 323,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,458,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.