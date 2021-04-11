Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

