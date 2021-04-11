Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $14.64 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

UNP opened at $223.24 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $224.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

