Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $312.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.91. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $889.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total value of $11,606,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,344 shares of company stock worth $378,713,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

