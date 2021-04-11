Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $18.42 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $18,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 368,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $959,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.