Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $20.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,856 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $266.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $268.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

