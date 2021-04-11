Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $25.26 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,164 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up approximately 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $25,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $95.68 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

