Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $7.96 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

ABBV stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average of $101.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

