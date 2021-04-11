Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,182.33 and a 1 year high of $2,273.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,071.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,820.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

