Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,625 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 74,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 395.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $321,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,837,000 after acquiring an additional 65,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 226,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,102,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

