Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,782 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $504.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.75 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

