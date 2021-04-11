Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $160.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $170.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

