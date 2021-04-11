Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.