Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 10,077 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.32 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

