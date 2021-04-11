Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 1,076 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCF National Bank grew its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $198.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.30. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.73.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

