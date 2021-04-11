Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 1,747 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $337.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $198.75 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

