Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 22,755 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,755 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 262,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

