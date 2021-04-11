Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 41,663 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,663 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 208,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 231,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 63,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 676.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

