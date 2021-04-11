Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases Shares of 90,017 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.06% of Leidos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

