Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,269 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 936,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,949,000 after purchasing an additional 902,757 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $80.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

