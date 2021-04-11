Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.55.

American Tower stock opened at $240.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

