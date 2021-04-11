Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,091 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sony by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,980 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sony by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after purchasing an additional 154,649 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sony by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 922,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Sony by 20,822.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sony by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNE stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

