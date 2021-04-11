Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,363 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 560.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 34,341 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,951,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

MAR stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

