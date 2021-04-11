Function X Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $676,786.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $97.92 million and $676,786.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,984.67 or 0.99942257 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00039123 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010533 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00110792 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001188 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005689 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
