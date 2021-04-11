Function X Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $676,786.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $97.92 million and $676,786.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,984.67 or 0.99942257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00039123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00110792 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001188 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005689 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 245,862,656 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

