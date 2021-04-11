Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.95 on Top Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $696,546.09 and $2.08 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.87 or 0.00297459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00731493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,601.75 or 0.99671643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.03 or 0.00779338 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,184,321 coins and its circulating supply is 736,458 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.