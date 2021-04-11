FunFair (FUN) Reaches Market Cap of $484.85 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00084185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00618459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00042883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

