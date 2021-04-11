Furucombo (COMBO) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.62 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $10.62 million and $1.50 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $2.34 or 0.00003860 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.63 or 0.00294946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.35 or 0.00712221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,249.63 or 0.99480156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.00801989 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.