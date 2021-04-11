Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $2.47 on Major Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. Furucombo has a total market cap of $11.23 million and $1.41 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00004157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00295186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.45 or 0.00734123 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,433.47 or 0.99969371 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.78 or 0.00786827 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.