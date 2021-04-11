Furucombo (COMBO) Price Tops $2.34 on Major Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for about $2.34 or 0.00003860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

