Fusible 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $68,728.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00006757 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fusible has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $68,728.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00068450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.04 or 0.00739120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,644.80 or 0.99955984 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.63 or 0.00795408 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

